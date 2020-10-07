Hizbul Mujahidden Deputed Riyaz Naikoo's Aide To Atack BJP Leader: Police

The terrorist was deputed specifically to carry out the attack, Dilbag Singh said.

Hizbul Mujahideen had deputed a close aide of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo from south Kashmir to carry out the attack on a BJP leader in Ganderbal district, a top police official of Jammu and Kashmir said on Wednesday.

The terrorist killed in Ganderbal -- Shabir Ahmad of Awanitpora -- was deputed specifically to carry out the attack, state police chief Dilbag Singh told reporters at the wreath laying ceremony for constable Altaf Hussain.

Altaf Hussain was injured while protecting BJP leader Ghulam Qadir during an attack on Tuesday night. The police constable managed to kill one of the terrorists.

Mr Singh said there was another blood trail at the scene of the attack which was being followed by the investigators.

He said the killed terrorist was a close aide and overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was killed in an encounter earlier this year.

Shabir had joined militancy recently, Mr Singh said.

He said target killings were being carried out in the Union territory on instructions from Pakistan "through its terror mouthpiece TRF (The Resistance Front)".

Mr Singh also said it was "not a big deal" for terrorists to move from one district to another.