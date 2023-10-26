'Hindu Victories', 'Classical History': 5 NCERT Proposals For Schoolbooks

The news about these changes surfaced after C I Isaac, the head of the NCERT panel told news agency PTI that he recommended introducing 'classical history' instead of 'ancient history' in textbooks. This will end the current division of history into ancient, medieval and modern, as started by the British.

Mr Isaac said the committee has also recommended highlighting "Hindu victories" in various battles in the textbooks. "Our failures are presently mentioned in the textbooks. But our victories over the Mughals and sultans are not," said Mr Isaac.

The NCERT is revising the curriculum of the school textbooks in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. So, Mr Isaac-led panel suggested introduction of Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in curriculum for all subjects.

The Ministry of Education further said that NCERT has meticulously crafted 10 special modules on Chandrayaan-3 which offer a comprehensive overview of various facets of this mission, encompassing scientific, technological, cultural, and social aspects. The ministry added that the endeavour "aims to instill a profound sense of pride in our country and its accomplishments".