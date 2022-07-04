Hindu Outfits Allege Intrusion Of Extremists In Gurgaon, Want Them Ousted

The outfits claimed that illegal religious conversions are going on in Gurgaon. (Representational)

Members of various Hindu outfits across Gurgaon and local villagers held a mahapanchayat in Manesar on Sunday, demanding that the FIR registered against those protesting over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur be withdrawn.

The panchayat, in a memorandum addressed to the Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner of Police, also alleged that "jihadis" and extremists, as part of a conspiracy, have intruded into residential areas and commercial establishments without proper identities.

They also claimed that illegal religious conversions are going on in the area and perpetrators of such crimes should be ousted from the area soon after investigation, the memorandum read.

The members demanded that the FIR against those who staged a protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur be withdrawn.

The protesters were booked by police taking suo moto cognizance of the YouTube videos showing them abusing a community.

The panchayat also sought martyr status for the Udaipur-based tailor and Amravati-resident Umesh Kolhe.

There were similarities between the murders of Amravati-based chemist Kolhe (54) and of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur city, as both the victims had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad, a senior official in Amravati noted.

Taking up local issues, the panchayat alleged that illegal conversions are taking place and many 'jihadis' without valid IDs have intruded into the area.

It asked the Gurgaon administration to verify their identity within seven days and take strict legal action against them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)