Hindu Man Found Hanging From Tree In Assam, Family Alleges He Resisted Conversion

In a shocking incident at a remote tea garden in Assam's Lakhimpur district, the body of a man in his twenties was found hanging from a tree.

The family of the young man, Biki Bishal, alleged he was called by someone from his adivasi girlfriend's family to her village on September 11, a day before the body was found.

The family alleged that Bishal, a Hindu who also belongs to the same adivasi community as the girl, was killed and hanged as he was under pressure to convert to his girlfriend's religion, Christianity, if he wanted to marry her.

A police case has been filed and five people have been arrested, including the father of Bishal's girlfriend, her two uncles and officials of a church.

Sources said Bishal and his girlfriend had eloped to marry and he brought her home on September 3. But her family and some church people came to his house and forcibly took the girl away on September 6.

"There are allegations that the girl's family with help of two church officials put pressure on Bishal to convert in order to marry the girl, but he did not agree to conversion," a senior police officer who's handling the case told NDTV.

"We are investigating this aspect and have arrested five people so far and got them for seven-day police remand. It is not a case of lynching as it appears from our initial investigation, but we have to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or he was killed and hanged. We are looking at all aspects," the officer said.

People from Bishal's village including members of a rightwing group protested outside the police station demanding justice for his family. They alleged the Hindu man was "murdered" for resisting "forceful conversion".

"We found blood on his nose, ears and eyes. It made us think he did not die by suicide, but was murdered and hanged," Bishal's neighbour Arup Barek told reporters. "The adivasi girl's family is behind this because she had eloped and come to his house. Since she is a minor, Bishal's family had asked her to visit and discuss the matter, but her family members came with a lot of people and sticks and thrashed him," Mr Barek said.

Police sources said they are searching for more suspects.

The girl and her family have not commented on the case yet.