Himanta Sarma's Pro-Tip To Criminals To Avoid Getting Shot In Encounters

Himnata Sarma underlined that police action has to be within the law

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma on Wednesday offered a pro-tip to criminals to save themselves from encounters: raise your hand and show a white handkerchief. The encounters of drug peddlers, however, will not stop, added the Chief Minister.

The state police returns a bullet with a bullet and that's why the crime rate is also on the decline in the state, said Mr Sarma replying to a discussion on Vote of Thanks on the Governor's speech in the state Assembly.

"Communal clash might be preemptive at times but never encounters. If some drug smuggler takes out pistol, then encounter happens. If someone does drug peddling and get caught, they should raise their hands instead of taking out rifle. I request all criminals that there will be no encounter if you raise your hands and show white handkerchief," said Mr Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"I am happy that my police are replying to bullets in the same language," Mr Sarma added.

The Chief Minister, however, added that police action has to be within the law and whenever any personnel is found erring, even if he or she is a senior officer, they will face punitive measures.

He also asserted that his government will continue its crackdown on illegal activities, such as eviction drive from forest areas, child marriages and other criminal activities, and the police will not shy from firing in self-defence.