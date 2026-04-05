Himanta Sarma Responds After Congress Claims His Wife Holds 3 Passports

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pointed out what he called "anomalies" in the Congress claims related to his wife's passport. Sarma also said he and his wife would sue Congress's Pawan Khera who made the claims at a press conference.

Sarma, in a post on social media platform X, pointed out six anomalies, that included mismatch in name, UAE ID, and nationality.

He said it was a "crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation".

Busting Congress' propaganda - serious discrepancies exposed.



The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation:



1️⃣ Surname mismatch - "SARMA" used instead of the official "SHARMA"

2️⃣... https://t.co/rZ1Xrp6i4g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2026

"Truth will prevail. Those spreading misinformation will be held accountable. I am confident that Pawan Khera's campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually Mr Khera will go to Jail," he added in the post.

In an earlier post, said: "Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam".

Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground.



I categorically reject every allegation made by... — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2026

Earlier today, the Congress had alleged Sarma's wife possesses passports of three countries and that he concealed information about her properties.

At a press conference, Khera had presented documents purported to support the allegations and demanded that the Election Commission cancel his nomination for concealing information in his poll affidavit.

Khera said Assam Chief Minister Sarma and his wife "have faced numerous allegations over time -- such as land grabbing, misappropriation of temple donations, siphoning off government subsidies".

"Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, holds three passports," he alleged.

So @INCIndia need to hire a better photo shop designer. Their IT cell did such a shoddy job in creating fake passport images , that it got busted



Will the ecosystem fact checkers care to call out this bluff or be a part of this rookie photoshop charge#CongFakeAICampaign pic.twitter.com/jARZxK0A0H — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) April 5, 2026

Khera claimed that she has a passport from the UAE, which was issued on March 14, 2022 and expires on March 13, 2027. The second passport in her name is from Antigua and Barbuda, which was issued from August 26, 2021, and expires on August 25, 2031. The third is from Egypt which was issued on February 13, 2022 and expires on February 12, 2029, he alleged.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is predicated on hatred against Muslims; yet, his wife holds passports from two Muslim countries?" Khera alleged."Are they making preparations to flee the country in the event of an electoral defeat?" Khera added.

Khera also alleged that Sarma's wife owns two properties in Dubai and a company based in Wyoming, USA. But these were not disclosed in his election-time affidavit.