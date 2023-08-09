See The Change: Himanta Sarma Invites ULFA(I) Chief To Assam

Himanta Sarma said Assam has undergone many changes.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Paresh Baruah -- the chief of banned group ULFA(I) (United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent) to come and stay in Assam for one week and see the change. He also said if the ULFA (I) chief comes, he would facilitate the visit.

"When Baruah went away from Assam, he had an impression that people from outside had taken over Assam. But today, people from Assam are working in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The atmosphere has changed. It is not the same as it used to be in 1982 or 1983," Mr Sarma told reporters.

"Be our guest for 7 to 10 days in Assam. Things will change once he comes and stays here. Many youths who joined ULFA have returned, and many have contacted the authorities to facilitate their return as conditions in Myanmar have gone from bad to worse," he added.

"It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed," the Chief Minister said.

"The state is fast moving on the path of development. There has been a change in the mind-set of people. ULFA (I) is the last mile in the path to peace. I am confident we will be able to reach there soon," he added.

Mr Sarma said once the outlawed ULFA joins the talks with the government, Assam will transform into an "island of peace".

Asked if he will facilitate the ULFA(I) leader's visit to Assam, the Chief Minister said: "Yes, everything. As I am talking about inviting him, I will invite with full responsibility".

"Paresh Barua himself is a knowledgeable person. It does not mean that he will come because I have invited him. He has wisdom and logic of his own," he added.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam, he appealed to the ULFA(I) chief to return to mainstream.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security arrangements in the state have been tightened. This year, Assam government has taken up many programmes from August 8 to make the Independence Day special.