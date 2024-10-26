Himanta Sarma Blames Congress For BJP Worker's Death In Assam Pre-Poll Violence

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that "goons of Congress" "killed" the BJP worker. (FILE)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that "goons of Congress" "violently attacked and killed" a BJP worker during pre-poll violence in Nagaon district. On Friday, BJP worker Biplab Saikia died of injuries he reportedly sustained in clashes between members of the two parties ahead of by-elections in Samaguri constituency in the district.

"My deepest condolences to the family of our @BJP4Assam karyakarta from Samaguri, Late Bipul Saikia, who was violently attacked and killed by goons of @INCAssam," Mr Sarma posted on X.

He assured that those responsible would face justice, criticising the Congress and said that the party's public calls to "protect the Constitution" were incongruous with what he described as their "incitement of poll-related violence."

According to reports, clashes erupted between the BJP and Congress workers on Thursday afternoon, allegedly sparked by accusations that each side had obstructed the other's rallies. The BJP worker was injured in the clashes and died a day later at his home in Bajiagaon, adding urgency to concerns surrounding election-related security.

Several others, including journalists, were also injured in the incident, police said.

While police did not confirm whether Saikia died due to injuries sustained in the violence, they said the report of the death has been received.

BJP's candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma is contesting against Tanzil Hussain of the Congress in the constituency, which goes to the polls on November 13.

Tanzil is the son of Rakibul Hussain, a former Congress minister who had been representing Samaguri for the past 23 years before vacating the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year.