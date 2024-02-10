Assam Cabinet To Discuss Uniform Civil Code Bill Today

The UCC refers to a common set of laws

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair a key cabinet meeting today to discuss the state budget and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has become the first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill.

"The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will be held today, and a discussion on the UCC will take place in the meeting," said Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the draft bill for the state will be tailored to suit the "Assam model".

Tribals will be exempted from the UCC in Assam, Mr Sarma said, adding that the bill will be introduced in the state assembly this year.

"Assam will bring its own version of the UCC after Uttrakhand . I am waiting for the two states to do it. We are already fighting child marriage and polygamy. So the Assam bill will have some tweaks. There will be Assam-centric innovation in the bill. We will exempt tribals from the ambit of UCC," Mr Sarma had said.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a big push for a Uniform Civil Code and said the country couldn't run on two laws, much like it didn't work to have "different set of rules for different members of a family".