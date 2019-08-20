Himachal Releases Rs 15 Crore For Restoration Work After Heavy Rain

Heavy rain triggered landslides and left many stranded in different parts of Himachal Pradesh. (File)

The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 15 crore to different departments for restoration work after rain wreaked havoc during the last two days in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the statement while addressing the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing from Shimla on Monday, read a statement.

He said 25 people died in the state due to heavy rains during the last two days. Thakur said that the state has suffered total losses of about Rs 574 crore during the current monsoon.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has released Rs 10 crore to Public Works Department, Rs 4 crore to the Irrigation and Public Health department and Rs 1 crore to HPSEBL for undertaking restoration works. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of the state to immediately assess the damages in their respective districts and submit the report to the government at the earliest, the statement added.

Mr Thakur directed the Deputy Commissioner Shimla to lay special thrust on restoration of roads in the apple belt so that the cultivators do not face hardship in transportation of their produce to the markets. He said that trees declared as dangerous must also be identified and removed so as to avoid any eventuality.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure speedy restoration of electricity, water supply and communication networks in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister said that the district administrations must also ensure that the locals and tourists do not venture near river beds as sudden rise in water level could be dangerous. He said that debris and blockage from major National Highways such as Kalka-Shimla and Pathankot-Mandi-Manali must be cleared at the earliest so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

"Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur informed that heavy rains during the last two days resulted in washing away of about 8,000 apple plants in the district. Deputy Commissioner Solan said that major damage in the district was reported from Nalagarh Sub Division. DC Kangra said that about 250 IPH schemes were affected in the district due to heavy rains, out of which most have been restored and remaining would be restored soon.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamba said that all precautionary steps would be taken during the Manimahesh Yatra. Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur apprised the Chief Minister that 140 roads in the district got damaged and one death was reported due to rains during the last two days. Deputy Commissioner of Mandi said that efforts would be made to restore the Mandi-Manali Highway to facilitate the tourists and general commuters."

The Chief Minsiter also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to ensure immediate evacuation of people and tourists stranded in the valley due to untimely snow in the valley," the statement added.

