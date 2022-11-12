"Many In Party Want To Be Chief Minister," Says Himachal Congress Boss

Himachal Pradesh: Pratibha Singh indicated she has no desire to become the Chief Minister

Many Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh want to become the Chief Minister, said state unit chief Pratibha Singh as the state votes today to elect a new government.

Ms Singh was chosen to lead the Congress state unit after the death of her husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

However, she indicated he has no desire to be the Chief Minister. "Many people in the Congress want to become Chief Minister, but I am not very ambitious," she said.

The Congress high command and the MLAs will decide who will be the Chief Minister, she added.

Ms Singh asserted the Congress will come to power despite the difficulties it faced in the absence of Virbhadra Singh, who died last year.

"The voters have made up their minds. They will give a chance to the Congress because the party has always worked for the welfare for the people," she said.

The party has delivered on its promises in the past and will continue to do so in the future, she said. "That faith is there. I feel the common man will definitely vote for the Congress this time," she added.

Elections to all the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are being held today, with the BJP and the Congress being the major contenders.