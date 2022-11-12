Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates: BJP Eyes History, Battle For Survival For Congress In High-Stake Poll

Will Himachal Pradesh give one more term to the BJP or to go by the four-decade tradition of voting out the ruling government and bring opposition Congress or AAP to power in the hill state?
This will be decided today by the more than 55 lakh voters who will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.
For the ruling BJP - which is hoping to retain power on the back of its development agenda - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front, wrapping up his campaign with a personal appeal to voters of the state, where he said every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will enhance his strength.The election is a matter for survival for the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the last two election cycles.
Here are the LIVE updates on Himachal Pradesh Voting:
#ElectionsWithNDTV | 226 out of the 412 candidates in the #HimachalPradeshElections are crorepatis pic.twitter.com/kHjEKJ6HY5- NDTV (@ndtv) November 12, 2022
