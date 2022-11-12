'This Is Final. BJP Will Lose': Virbhadra Singh's Son Sure Of Congress Win

Congress state chief Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh after casting their vote.

Congress MLA and son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh cast his vote on Saturday along and said that the BJP will face defeat in the assembly election like they did in the last bypoll.

"In the recent bypoll in the state, the Government faced defeat. That was semi-finals, this is the final now. They will lose these elections too. Congress will form a government here with majority," Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh at Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

He also said that the elections in the state are being contested for taking the state forward and changing its condition.

"The poll is being contested to take the state forward and change its condition. This is not just about Congress leaders and workers but about the future of the state," he further said alleging the current government of suppressing the voice of the society.

"The current government suppressed and overlooked the voices of all sections of society," Mr Singh alleged.

A total of 55,92,828 electors will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the Himachal polls.

Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men and 38 are third-gender. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

"All people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited. Everyone will cast their vote today and cooperate to form a new government in the state," Pratibha Singh said.

Speaking on anti-incumbency in the state, the Congress chief said, "I don't think there is anything like that. As far as voters are concerned, the majority of them see who has worked and who has to be brought forward."

The fight is in between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power ditching the trend of the alternate party coming to power every five years since 1982, and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and thus contesting on all the 68 seats alone.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)