Himachal Polls: Congress, BJP Release 1st List Of Candidates. Take A Look

The BJP and Congress have released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. Congress has named 46 candidates, while BJP's list consists of 62 candidates. The parties will be contending for a total of 68 seats in the assembly.

As per BJP's list of candidates, the incumbent chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, will be contesting from the Seraj seat where Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur. The Congress candidate had lost the seat to Jai Ram Thakur in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls.

Yashwant Singh Khanna of Congress has been given a ticket from the Churah (SC) constituency against BJP's Hans Raj. Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri will be contesting the elections from the Haroli seat while Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief, will be contesting from the Theog constituency. Congress has fielded former Health Minister of Himachal Pradesh Kaul Singh Thakur for the Darang seat against BJP's Puran Chand Thakur.

Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh has been fielded from the Shimla Rural constituency. For the Darang and Mandi seats, Congress has given tickets to former cabinet minister of the hill state Kaul Singh and his daughter Champa Thakur.

The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be conducted in one phase on November 12. The date for filing nominations is October 25 and the result will be declared on December 8.