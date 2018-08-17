Medical Students Demand Abolition Of Rs 10 Lakh Bank Guarantee Clause

Association seeks repealing of mandatory clause for taking up medical education. (Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers' Association (HPMOA) has urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to repeal the mandatory Rs 10 lakh bank guarantee clause for students taking up medical education.

Speaking to PTI, Press Secretary of HPMOA, Kangra district, Harshvardhan Singh said the association representatives met the chief minister during his visit to Nurpur on Wednesday.

The HPMOA members demanded abolition of the mandatory bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh saying most students belong to humble backgrounds and that they are finding it difficult to pledge such a huge amount.

Mr Singh said, "The difficulty in pledging the bond money is leading to a sense of anguish among the students. This is taking a toll on their mental health and studies. Hence we urged the CM to consider early abolition or reduction of the bank guarantee amount."

President of HPMOA, Kangra district, Sunny Dhiman said,"We (the association) also demanded the immediate release of three months pending stipend and salaries of postgraduates at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

"The chief minister and health minister have assured us that these issues are under active consideration of the government and shall be resolved soon."

Later, Health Minister Vipin Parmar directed principal of Rajendra Prasad College to immediately release dues, Mr Dhiman said.