3 Arrested For Attacking Kashmiri Labourers In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Three people have been arrested on the charge of attacking some Kashmiri labourers stranded due to the lockdown in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

According to information, the labourers were attacked near Barot of Padhar tehsil in Mandi district on Sunday night.

The exact reason behind the attack could not be known.

The incident allegedly took place after some misunderstanding, Mandi SP Gurdev Sharma said, adding that an additional superintendent of police visited the spot after the incident.

An FIR was registered in this regard and the safety of the labourers was ensured, he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Police, Khushal Sharam, said three people were arrested on Monday after the registration of a case at the Padhar police station.

