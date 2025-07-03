Himachal Chief Minister Announces New CBSE School, Says Athletes Will Benefit From 'Special Leave' Policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that a new CBSE-affiliated school will soon be set up in Sarkaghat, aimed at expanding quality academic opportunities for students in the region.

The announcement came during his visit to a girls' sports hostel in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district, where he interacted with athletes and assured them of enhanced training facilities.

In a student-friendly move, the Chief Minister also said that students representing the state or country at national and international sports events would no longer be marked absent. Instead, they will be placed on 'special leave', in line with guidelines by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

"Instructions have already been sent to the teaching staff," Sukhu said, emphasising his government's commitment to balancing academics with athletics.

Before the visit, reviewed the damage caused by recent heavy rains in the region and directed the deputy commissioner to expedite relief measures for affected families.

