Fight Over Virbhadra Singh Legacy: Wife Objects To New Party Using His Name

The political battle over the legacy of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has intensified ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with his wife and former MP Pratibha Singh approaching the Election Commission of India to block the proposed registration of political outfits using his name.

In her October 7 letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Pratibha Singh objected to reports about proposed parties such as "Rashtrawadi Virbhadra Congress" and "Veer Congress". She also opposed the use of names such as "Raja", "Bushahr" and "Raja Bushahr", saying these are closely associated with Virbhadra Singh and his legacy.

The development comes amid efforts by senior Mandi-based Congress leader Yudhvir Singh Bains to float a new political platform under the Virbhadra name and contest the 2027 Assembly elections. Bains has been vocal against the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and has raised several demands concerning the functioning of the state Congress government.

Against this backdrop, Pratibha Singh's intervention assumes added political significance. While she has made it clear that she does not oppose anyone's right to form a political party, she has strongly objected to the use of her late husband's name and goodwill without the family's consent.

Virbhadra Singh's wife and ex-MP Pratibha Singh

Photo Credit: @virbhadrasingh

She has specifically told the Election Commission that neither she nor any member of the Virbhadra Singh family has authorised or consented to the formation of a political organisation using his name. She has also sought an opportunity to be heard before the poll panel takes any decision on such an application.

The dispute goes beyond a question of nomenclature. It has brought into focus a larger political contest over Virbhadra Singh's legacy at a time when Himachal Congress is heading towards another crucial electoral battle.

The proposed party could potentially seek to draw support by invoking the former Chief Minister's name, policies and political legacy, while Pratibha Singh is now seeking to prevent precisely such use without the family's approval.

The development also brings the spotlight back on the fault lines within the Himachal Congress, particularly amid differences between sections of the party and the present state leadership.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the question is no longer merely who will use Virbhadra Singh's name, but who can claim to represent the political legacy he left behind.

The Election Commission's response to Pratibha Singh's objection will now be closely watched, as the controversy has the potential to become another political flashpoint ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls.

(With inputs from VD Sharma from Shimla)