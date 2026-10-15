Moral Education To Be Part Of School Syllabus From Next Year: Himachal Chief Minister

The Himachal government is set to introduce moral education in the school syllabus from the next academic session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Spiti on Wednesday. He was interacting with students of a CBSE school in Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district.

During the interaction, a student informed the chief minister that 85 students were enrolled in the school, of whom 46 girls lived in a hostel. There is a shortage of a cook, cleaning staff, and a female warden at the hostel, the student said, according to a statement.

In response, Sukhu said that separate hostels for boys and girls would be constructed to provide students with better residential facilities. A separate residential block for teachers would also be developed, he said, pledging adequate funds to build a better school in the region.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2027 Application Form LIVE Updates: Session 1 Registration Date Soon, Keep These Documents Ready

Another student requested environmental studies be included in the school curriculum.

"Environmental protection is an extremely important subject. Only if the environment survives, we will survive," Sukhu responded.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 LIVE: Board Exam Date Sheet PDF Download Link, Reporting Time, Subject-Wise Schedule Soon

Sukhu said skill training courses would soon be introduced in the region. The government would also consider launching specialised training courses related to tourism to provide local youth with self-employment opportunities, he said.