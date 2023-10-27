Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu Admitted To AIIMS Delhi

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was hospitalised on Wednesday night after pain in his abdomen.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after being flown from a Shimla hospital where he was being treated for a stomach infection, sources said.

"He was brought at around 11.20 am. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors here led by Dr Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology. He is suffering from mild to moderate acute pancreatitis. He is stable," the sources stated.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) earlier said that the chief minister is stable and all his reports are normal, “Various tests have been conducted since Wednesday night and a stomach infection was detected,” they said.

The chief minister has been flown to AIIMS, New Delhi to get a second opinion by the doctors there, Medical Superintendent of IGMCH, Dr Rahul Rao told PTI.

The chief minister was hospitalised on Wednesday night after pain in his abdomen.

Principal Media Advisor to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan said the chief minister was travelling extensively over the last few days and must have eaten something outside that caused the infection.

Doctors at the IGMC had earlier advised rest to the chief minister and kept him under observation in the hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)