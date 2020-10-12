Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus. The information was shared on the state head's official Twitter handle where he said he has been in quarantine at his residence for the past week after he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said he got himself tested for coronavirus after developing some influenza-like symptoms associated with COVID-19.

I have isolated myself in my official residence, he said.

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है।



चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

Mr Thakur is latest in the line of politicians, including Union minister, chief ministers and MLAs, who have tested positive for the deadly virus in the past few months.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are among those who tested positive for Covid in the last two months, and have recovered.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee Pranab died on August 31, after being in coma post a brain surgery. He had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 17,408 COVID-19 cases. India's Coronavirus tally crossed 71 lakh today with 66,732 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. There has been a decline in the country's COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. However, experts have warned of a possible increase in caseload in view of upcoming festivities and the winter.