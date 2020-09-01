Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee Dies, Political Leaders To Pay Last Respects Today: Updates

The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted today and his body will be laid at his official residence in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.
According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries.
This will be followed by an hour's time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg.
Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, has died at 84. The former President of India, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.
"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.
The government has announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee: Tributes
Delhi: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President #PranabMukherjee. pic.twitter.com/S9iCZciIVK- ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
I thank all of You 🙏