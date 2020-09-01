Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee Dies, Political Leaders To Pay Last Respects Today: Updates

The Centre has announced seven days of state mourning for former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted today and his body will be laid at his official residence in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries.

This will be followed by an hour's time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg.

Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, has died at 84. The former President of India, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

The government has announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee: Tributes

Sep 01, 2020 09:18 (IST) "Till We Meet Again": Smriti Irani's Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee



Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a heartfelt post on Instagram remembering former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who died at the age of 84 at a Delhi hospital. Sharing a picture of the former President kicking a football at an event organised a few years ago, the minister said she feels blessed to have known him.

Sep 01, 2020 08:44 (IST) Pranab Mukherjee, Coronavirus Positive, Dies Weeks After Surgery



Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, has died at 84. The former President of India, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

Sep 01, 2020 08:41 (IST) Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history: US Department of State.

Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country.

Sep 01, 2020 08:31 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute, saying he was blessed to have Pranab Mukherjee's guidance since he took office.



Sep 01, 2020 08:30 (IST) Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.



Sep 01, 2020 08:29 (IST) "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

