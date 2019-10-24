Himachal Pradesh By-Election Result 2019: BJP wins Dharamshala bypoll

The ruling BJP on Thursday won the Dharamshala bypoll in Himachal Pradesh, with its candidate Vishal Nehriya winning by a margin of 6,673 votes.

Nehriya defeated his nearest rival Rakesh Kumar, an independent candidate. Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan was at the third place.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the victory margin of Kishan Kapoor of the BJP over Sudhir Sharma of the Congress was of 2,997 votes in Dharamshala.

