'Himachal Ka Chhokra': PM Modi's Affectionate Reference To Minister Anurag Thakur

PM Modi affectionately referred to Union minister Anurag Thakur as "Himachal ka Chhokra" (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today referred to Union minister Anurag Thakur as "Himachal ka Chhokra", an apparent show of his support to the young Himachal Pradesh leader after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had attacked him using the similar phrase in Lok Sabha last month.

While Adhir Chowdhury had used "Himachal ka Chhokra", a colloquial reference meaning the lad from Himachal, as a jibe to attack Anurag Thakur, the Prime Minister seemed to be using the similar words endearingly.

At Rohtang, where he inaugurated the Atal Tunnel, PM Modi smilingly referred to Anurag Thakur, who was on stage as his colleague from union council of ministers as "Himachal nu chhokro", while at a public meeting in Sissu village he called him "Himachal ka Chhokra (Himachali lad)".

Later at his Solang Valley public meeting also, PM Modi again referred to Anurag Thakur as 'Himachal ka Chhokra', making the union minister smile.

Congress's Adhir Chowdhury had used this phrase to take a swipe at Anurag Thakur after the Union minister had hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, sparking protests from opposition members.

He later expressed his anguish over his remarks in a bid to defuse the crisis.



