Watch: On Himachal Day, Kangana Ranaut Posts Stunning Video

Himachal Day 2021 image: Watch video posted by Kangana Ranaut on Himachal Day

Himachal Day: Kangana Ranaut posted a stunning video of snow clad valleys, hills and conical alpine trees on Himachal Day. ''Wishing everyone a very Happy Himachal Day. Being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace, I chased butterflies and stared at flowers..., Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter along with the video. Himachal Pradesh is Kangana Raut's home state. Several others also tweeted greetings on Himachal Day today. The beautiful video of vales and hills seemed to be taken during a drive.

Watch the video tweeted by Kangana Ranaut here:

Wishing everyone a very Happy #Himachalday ,being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace,I chased butterflies and stared at flowers, sound of rain,clouds of fog,snow all made my heart expand , constantly seduced the closet artist in me. Bowing down to this heaven ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t20iSJre6Z — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 15, 2021



Union Minister Amit Shah wished the people of Himachal Pradesh and wrote about the state's rich heritage and natural beauty. ''... Dev Bhoomi is on the path of continuous progress and I wish all the people of the state health and happiness,'' he posted on the microblogging site.

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year. Himachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on this day. Four districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu and Sirmour were integrated with over two dozen princely states, leading to the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a Union Territory in 1948. Decades later, in 1971, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state in India with Shimla as its capital.

The word ''Himachal'' is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Hima" (snow) and "Anchal" (lap). The state, situated amid valleys and hills, virtually sits in the lap of the Himalayas.