Himachal Day 2021: Date, History And 10 Facts About Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Day 2021 Date: April 15 is observed as Himachal Day. Know about its history, heritage and 10 interesting facts

Himachal Day 2021: April 15 is observed as Himachal Day. Rich in culture and heritage, Himachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on this day. Four districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu and Sirmour were integrated with over two dozen princely states, leading to the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a Union Territory in 1948. Decades later, in 1971, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state in India with Shimla as its capital.

Himachal Day: 10 facts to know about Himachal Pradesh

  1. The word ''Himachal'' is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Hima" (snow) and "Anchal" (lap). The state, situated amid valleys and hills, virtually sits in the lap of the Himalayas.
  2. The main language spoken in the state is Hindi but there are several local dialects like Mahasu, Pahari, Mandeali, Kangri, Kullu, Bilaspuri and Kinnauri.
  3. The recorded history of Himachal Pradesh goes back to the Maurya period, that is, 4th Century B.C. 
  4. A large part of Himachal Pradesh is in the Alpine zone with an average altitude of 4,500 metre.
  5. Himachal Pradesh boasts of spectacular snow-capped ranges like the Dhauladhar, Pir Panjal and the Zaskar.
  6. Tourism and agriculture are the backbone of the economy of Himachal Pradesh.
  7. The state has beautiful tourist destinations like Shimla - the queen of hill stations, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba, Kullu, Dalhousie, Kasauli, Kangra, Palampur, Solan, Manali and Dharmshala.
  8. The Kalka-Shimla Railway, often called the ''toy train'', is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
  9. The Kalka-Shimla Railway traverses the steepest slope (over 5800 ft) in roughly 95 km. The train crosses several bridges and tunnels.
  10. Himachal Pradesh has 33 Wildlife Sanctuaries and two National Parks.