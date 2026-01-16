Highway Blocked After Migrant Worker's Death Triggers Protests In Bengal

Beldanga in Bengal's Murshidabad became the epicentre of a major standoff on Friday, as heavy protests and roadblocks followed the alleged killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. The demonstration caused a total halt to traffic on National Highway 12, cutting off the vital link between North and South Bengal, while train services across the section were also temporarily suspended.

The unrest was sparked by the death of 37-year-old Alauddin Shaikh, a hawker whose body was found hanging in his Jharkhand residence on Thursday. His family alleges he was beaten to death and targeted specifically for being a Bengali-speaking migrant worker. To demand justice, villagers placed his body on the highway, triggering a five-hour blockade.

The protests turned violent as at least four to five journalists, including women reporters, were severely attacked while covering the events. Several media professionals required hospitalisation.

Commenting on the safety of the press at the scene, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern but noted the difficulty of policing such volatile crowds, "I am not supporting such attacks on journalists. But they should avoid going inside the mob. It is out of my hands."

The incident has triggered a sharp exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the protests were being manipulated for political gain. She pointed out that Friday (Jummabar) holds special significance for the minority community and accused the BJP of trying to incite unrest.

"You know in Beldanga who is instigating. Friday is Jummabar, which has a special sentiment for the minorities, and if anyone tries to take political advantage, instigate them anger among the minorities is justified. I am also in deep anger with them; they cannot be deleted only," she said.

She also accused the BJP of planning to "instigate a riot in Bengal" and noted that her administration is investigating every attack on migrant workers. "We will arrest all behind these attacks. We are with the families of migrant workers," she added.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the state administration for failing to maintain order, describing the scene as "lawlessness on full display."

Adhikari wrote, "The lawlessness on full display since the day before yesterday, right from Farakka to Chakulia, is spreading like wildfire. The National Highway at Beldanga, Murshidabad district, has been completely obstructed by anti-social elements for almost 3 hours now. Rampant stone pelting is happening unabated. The trains have been forcefully halted... The message is very clear that the State of West Bengal is getting out of the grip of the Administration, and anti-socials and Rioters are taking over."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee spoke directly with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Abhishek Banerjee urged the Jharkhand Chief Minister to take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators involved in the alleged killing. In response, Hemant Soren assured that the Jharkhand police have already initiated a high-level investigation and promised that those responsible would be apprehended without delay.

The blockade was eventually lifted after five hours of intense disruption. The intervention of the district's Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Magistrate (DM), who provided assurances to the grieving family and the protesters, led to the withdrawal of the demonstration.

During the height of the tension, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also visited Alauddin Shaikh's family to offer his condolences and support.