Highlights: Vaccines Key To Fight Covid-19, US' Anthony Fauci To NDTV

On the effectiveness of vaccines: Vaccines do very well against the 'Alpha' variant. The mRNA have a high efficacy against the 617 Alpha variant.

On gap between the two doses of vaccines: The duration between the 2 doses of the mRNA vaccines from US is 3 weeks for Pfizer and 4 weeks for Moderna.

Interactions with Indian scientists: We had very good interactions with Indian scientists and have discussed Covid in detail. It is important to be critical, but we are critical in hindsight. This is a dangerous virus and is very problematic. India has faced the brunt of it. We need to tackle this virus the world over.