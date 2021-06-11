Highlights: Vaccines Key To Fight Covid-19, US' Anthony Fauci To NDTV

US' top Covid expert, Dr Anthony Stephen Fauci, spoke to NDTV today on the coronavirus situation in Inda and United States. Dr Fauci shared his views on the effectiveness of vaccines, severity of the Delata variant, and the overall Covid situation in general. Here are the highlights of the conversation:
- On situation in US: America is doing very well with the implementation of vaccines. Around 64% of our adult population has at least 1 dose of the 2-dose vaccine.
- On Delta variant: The Delta variant, which is found in many states in India spreads far more efficiently, and hence any country has that variant should be worried as it spreads much faster. Any country with the Delta variant must have extensive preparation to deal with it.
On the effectiveness of vaccines: Vaccines do very well against the 'Alpha' variant. The mRNA have a high efficacy against the 617 Alpha variant.
On gap between the two doses of vaccines: The duration between the 2 doses of the mRNA vaccines from US is 3 weeks for Pfizer and 4 weeks for Moderna.
Interactions with Indian scientists: We had very good interactions with Indian scientists and have discussed Covid in detail. It is important to be critical, but we are critical in hindsight. This is a dangerous virus and is very problematic. India has faced the brunt of it. We need to tackle this virus the world over.