"Higher Parking Fee, WFH": Inside Delhi's Plan To Combat Winter Air Pollution

The Delhi government on Friday unveiled a winter pollution action plan that includes a "no fuel without PUC" rule, higher parking charges, work-from-home provisions and tighter restrictions on construction activity during the annual smog season.

The measures, outlined under a newly notified winter air quality management framework, are intended to help authorities, businesses and residents prepare in advance for the period between November and February, when Delhi's air quality typically deteriorates.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has decided to announce potential restrictions months ahead of winter instead of introducing them after pollution levels spike.

"Potential restrictions and arrangements are being communicated months before winter sets in so that people do not face inconvenience later," the Chief Minister said.

What Delhi Residents Can Expect This Winter

Under the framework, fuel may be supplied at Delhi petrol pumps only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The government has also proposed restricting the entry of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi between November 1 and January 31. CNG vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles and vehicles engaged in government work will be exempt.

Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 as part of efforts to discourage excessive use of private vehicles during the winter months.

The framework also provides for staggered office timings and work-from-home arrangements, with government and private offices operating at up to 50 per cent physical attendance. Essential and emergency services will be exempt.

No Fuel Without PUC, Entry Curbs For Older Vehicles

The notified framework places a major focus on reducing vehicular emissions, one of the key contributors to Delhi's winter pollution.

Besides linking fuel supply to valid PUC certificates, authorities may restrict the movement of older commercial vehicles entering the city during the peak pollution season.

Officials believe the advance notice will give vehicle owners, transport operators and businesses sufficient time to comply with the proposed measures before winter begins.

Construction Sites Face Stricter Dust-Control Rules

Construction and demolition activities between November 1 and January 31 will have to comply with prescribed dust-control norms.

Additional curbs may be imposed between December 10 and January 20, when pollution levels are usually at their highest. Essential and emergency projects may be exempted.

The movement of vehicles carrying construction material could also be regulated during periods of high pollution.

Large construction sites and commercial high-rise buildings will be required to deploy anti-smog guns, mist suppression systems and other dust-control measures.

Open Burning Under Drone Surveillance

The government has directed RWAs, institutions, contractors and other agencies to prevent the open burning of garbage, leaves and other materials.

It has also called for alternative heating arrangements for security guards and other workers who often rely on open fires during winter.

Field surveillance and drone-based monitoring will be expanded to detect violations, with environmental compensation charges and other penalties proposed for offenders.

Framework To Run Alongside GRAP

The framework has been notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and will operate alongside the revised GRAP mechanism issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Delhi's air quality routinely falls into the "Very Poor" and "Severe" categories between November and February. The government said the advance framework is aimed at ensuring departments, agencies, businesses and residents are aware of potential restrictions well before winter and can plan accordingly.