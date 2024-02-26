'High Time To Reform Outdated Structures, Fix Systematic Flaws': S Jaishankar On UN

""India's approach to human rights is rooted in our democratic principles and pluralistic ethos," he said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that it is high time to reform outdated structures, fix systemic flaws and urgently make multilateral frameworks reflecting current global realities.

In his remarks at the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council via a video link from New Delhi, Mr Jaishankar also said that India's approach to human rights is rooted in her democratic principles and pluralistic ethos. "It is in our collective interest and responsibility to work together in the UN and outside to find lasting solutions to geopolitical challenges," he said.

"For this to happen, it is vital that we first recognise that for multilateralism to be credible, effective and responsive, it is now high time to reform outdated structures and fix systemic flaws and urgently make multilateral frameworks fit for purpose, reflecting current global realities," Mr Jaishankar added.

He also reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to the global promotion and protection of human rights and their enjoyment by our people.

The minister said that India remains committed to working with council members and observers for the promotion and protection of all human rights.

"India's approach to human rights is rooted in our democratic principles and pluralistic ethos. Our Constitution guarantees protection of civil and political rights and provides for progressive realisation of economic, social and cultural rights," he said.

Talking about the upcoming general elections in India, the minister said that in a world where the principles of democracy are constantly tested, India stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, showcasing the power of the people to shape the collective future.

He said on India's initiative, the African Union became a prominent member of the G20, adding that the G20 New Delhi leaders' declaration put forth solutions on a range of domains such as digital public infrastructure, climate action reforming international financial institutions etc.

"As the world's most populous nation and fifth largest economy, India always stands ready to share our experiences and expertise with those who wish to benefit from it," he said.

Underling that the conflict in Gaza is of "great concern", he said that the humanitarian crisis arising from conflicts required a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected. "At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable," he added.

He said that international humanitarian law must always be respected.

"It is vital that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region," he said, adding that the efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within Israelis.

