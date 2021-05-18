'Live-In Relationships Morally, Socially Unacceptable': High Court Rejects Couple's Plea

The high court said "A live-in-relationship is morally, socially unacceptable" (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said a live-in-relationship is morally and socially unacceptable while dismissing a petition filed by a runaway couple seeking protection.

Petitioners Gulza Kumari, 19 and Gurwinder Singh, 22 in the petition had stated that they were residing together and intended to get married shortly.

They claimed danger to their lives from Ms Kumari's parents.

"As a matter of fact, the petitioners in the garb of filing the present petition are seeking seal of approval on their live-in-relationship, which is morally and socially not acceptable and no protection order in the petition can be passed. The petition stands dismissed accordingly," Justice HS Madaan said in his May 11 order.

According to petitioner's counsel JS Thakur, Mr Singh and Ms Kumari were living together in Tarn Taran district.

He said Ms Kumari's parents, who are in Ludhiana, did not approve of their relationship.

The couple could not get married as Ms Kumari's documents, which have details of her age, were in possession of her family, Mr Thakur added.



