High-Capacity Scanners And More: Tirupati Temple's Advanced New Security Plan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is trying to future-proof the security preparedness of the world's most visited temple, Tirumala, drawing up a comprehensive short-term and long-term sustainable security plan for the next 40 years.

TTD held a high-level meeting with infrastructure giant L&T on Friday. The discussions, led by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, focused on a comprehensive revamp of the security apparatus, with a particular emphasis on the critical Alipiri Checkpoint.

L&T's team of experts gave a detailed presentation outlining state-of-the-art security facilities. The proposed upgrades for the Alipiri Checkpoint include the installation of high-capacity scanners for quicker and more efficient checks, advanced parking management systems, sophisticated traffic control mechanisms, and an integrated surveillance network. The plan also encompasses a common alarm management system, traffic enforcement technologies, including "No Helmet Detection," and a robust command and control system.

TTD Executive Officer Rao insisted on a forward-looking approach. "Plans should be prepared to cater to the needs, keeping in view the next four decades of Tirumala," he said.

Mr Rao urged the L&T representatives to present a comprehensive long-term and short-term plan for traffic checking and regulation, highlighting the need for sustained and adaptable security solutions.

The meeting comes amidst longstanding and evolving security concerns surrounding Tirumala. As one of the world's most visited pilgrimage sites, drawing between 50,000 to over a lakh pilgrims daily, the sheer volume of visitors presents inherent challenges for security management.

The visits by numerous VIPs and VVIPs further escalates the security threat perception, requiring stringent protocols to ensure their safety without unduly inconveniencing the common devotee.

A stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by the region was the infamous Maoist attack on then-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Alipiri in October 2003. Mr Naidu miraculously survived a powerful claymore mine blast, an incident that underscored the need for impenetrable security measures at this crucial entry point to the holy hills. Since then, while security has been consistently reviewed and enhanced, the TTD is now looking to future-proof its systems.

The overhaul of security at Alipiri is expected to significantly enhance the safety of pilgrims and VIPs alike, streamlining entry processes while fortifying the gateway to one of India's most revered shrines against potential threats.