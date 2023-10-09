Case Of Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy Filed Against Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp issued a statement saying it was an old matter (File)

The Delhi Police has filed a case of forgery and criminal conspiracy based on a complaint alleging that Hero MotoCorp manufactured fake bills worth Rs 5.9 crore and obtained tax credit of over Rs 55 lakh, officials said on Monday. They said the complaint was filed by Brains Logistics Pvt Ltd and it named Hero MotoCorp Limited along with its three office bearers -- principal employer Pawan Munjal, and officials Vikram Sitaram Kasbekar and Hari Prakash Gupta -- and an auditor.

In its response to the development, Hero MotoCorp issued a statement saying it was an old matter and no official has been named in the FIR. It said the complainant was a disgruntled service provider promoted by Roop Darshan Pandey.

The complainant has alleged that Hero Motocorp, in collusion with Mr Munjal and Mr Kasbekar, manufactured fake month-wise bills totalling Rs 5,94,52,525 for 2009 and 2010 and created false debit balance in its books of accounts against Brains Logistics.

It also alleged that Hero MotoCorp obtained a false CENVAT (service tax) credit of Rs 55,51,777 against the fake bills, the FIR stated.

The complaint accused Hero MotoCorp of cheating the income tax department and Brains Logistics, alleging that the fake bills were never issued or submitted by the complainant in 2009 and 2010 since 'Hero MotoCorp Limited' came into existence in July 2011.

It said Hero MotoCorp allegedly created a false debit balance of a total of Rs 5,94,52,525 against Brains Logistics by falsifying its books of accounts for 2009 and 2010 and cheating it.

It further said that Hero MotoCorp entered into contract agreements with Brains Logistics for manpower and related services. The contract agreement was renewed from time to time and it expired on March 31, 2009, and the same was not renewed further, according to the FIR.

As a matter of record, the contract with the complainant company was never renewed after March 31, 2009 by the accused company, therefore the complainant company had no option but to approach the Registrar of Company, New Delhi, to verify the total Rs 5,94,52,525 against the complainant company and the copies of the fake bills produced by the accused company herein for 2009 and 2010, the FIR said.

The case was registered on October 5 at Vasant Kunj North police station under sections 463 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 34 (common intention), 477A (falsification of accounts), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

In its statement, Hero MotoCorp said, "It is an old matter pertaining to the year 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter - Roop Darshan Pandey). It may also be noted that while the complainant has mentioned company officials in the complaint, however, no official has been named in the FIR. In 2013, Hero MotoCorp also registered an FIR against them and the matter is ongoing before the competent court."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)