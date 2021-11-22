'Heritage Liquor' Mahua Legalised In BJP's Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outreach

The MP CM also said that false and minor cases filed against tribals would be withdrawn.

A new excise policy that will legalise liquor made out of mahua is in the making in Madhya Pradesh. This beverage will be sold as "heritage liquor". Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the state government is formulating a new excise policy in which the tribal community will be allowed to make traditional liquor from Mahua. The right to sell this heritage liquor will also be given to tribals.

The state CM also said that tribals would be given the right to manage community forests, they could plant a forest and would have the right over its wood and fruits. Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojna, residential land rights will be provided to them.

"Ration Aapke Gaon" scheme was started in 89 tribal development blocks of the state, in which fair price ration would be distributed through vehicles in the villages themselves. Ration supply vehicles will now be purchased by providing loans to the tribal youths through banks on the guarantee of the government. Some money will also be provided by the government. For each vehicle, a rent of Rs 26,000 will be paid by the government per month.

He also said that false and minor cases filed against tribals would be withdrawn. Sand will be provided free of cost to the tribal community for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Granting tribal communities the right to sell tendu leaves from next year is also being considered. This work will be done through forest committees.

Mr Chouhan said that the loans by private moneylenders since August 20, 2020, to people from tribal communities at higher interest rates would end. Four rural engineers from tribal communities will be appointed in every village. Tribal youths will be provided training for recruitment in the police and army. Water will be supplied to every household through taps, the Chief Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate Janjatiya Gourav Diwas in the entire country every year on November 15, and organise various programmes of tribal pride for a week in every corner of the country. He launched the campaign from Bhopal. Mr Chouhan attended the closing ceremony of Janjatiya Gourav Saptah at Ramnagar Mandla today. He also performed Bhoomi-poojan (foundation laying ceremony) of development projects worth more than Rs 600 crore from the venue.