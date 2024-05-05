Here's How You Can Check If Spices In Your Kitchen Are Adulterated

India's food safety regulator has ordered testing at all the companies making spices.

India's food safety regulator on Thursday ordered testing and inspections at all the companies making spice mixes. This is after the global regulators suspected contamination in two popular Indian spice brands.

In addition, a random raid at a spice mill in Ghaziabad's Modinagar found a disturbing practice of allegedly mixing industrial dyes with turmeric and chilli powder, as per TOI.

It must be noted that this industrial colour is used to dye clothes. Therefore, it was mixed with turmeric and chilli powder to make the spice powders appear brighter.

With concerns of contamination rising, here are a few ways in which you can check if spices in your kitchen are contaminated: