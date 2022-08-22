Want To Be British Envoy To India For A Day? Here's What You Have To Do

The British High Commissioner to India is a coveted position. And now, a woman from India will have the opportunity to hold the post for one day thanks to a special project by the office of the British High Commission. Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, has posted a video sharing details about the same.

In the video, Mr Ellis says, “Every high commissioner or embassy, every country needs to draw on all of the talent available, and especially young women. That's why I am delighted that we are holding, for the sixth year, the “High Commissioner For A Day” competition, where you could win the competition and do my job for a day.”

Sharing details, Mr Ellis added, “The theme this year is – Women In Leadership.” To apply, you need to do record a one-minute video about which woman in public life inspires you. "Tag the British High Commission in India with the hashtag: “Day of the girl” and “tell us what woman in public life most inspires you,” Mr Ellis said.

“Please, we want people from all over India to apply. We had a fantastic girl from Chittorgarh do it last year. So, please participate. And I am really looking forward to working with you, the High Commissioner for a day. Thank you.”

The tweet reads, “Talented young women of India! Apply to do my job for a day. Participate in the British High Commission in India's “Day of the girl” competition. Share a one-minute video by 2 September addressing 'Which woman in public life inspires you the most and why?'”

The competition is open to women aged 18 to 23 and the deadline to apply is September 2, 2022. The link on the tweet also leads to a form that must be filled out by the participants.

In an official statement, Mr Ellis said, “I am delighted to launch the sixth edition of our High Commissioner for a Day competition, particularly during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Empowering women and girls is one of the UK's top priorities globally, as it is for Prime Minister Modi as well. This is an excellent opportunity for young women to show their full potential. I look forward to seeing entries from every corner of this great country.”

The British High Commission has organised the “High Commissioner for a Day” competition every year since 2017. Aditi Maheshwari, 20, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan was the winner last year.