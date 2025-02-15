"Live, Work, Study In UK": British High Commission Invites Applications

The British High Commission in India has invited applications from Indian graduates aged 18 to 30 for the 2025 India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS), offering them the opportunity to live, work, or study in the UK. The first ballot for the scheme will open on 18 February at 2.30pm, and will close on 20 February at 2.30pm. The ballot is free to enter, and only those selected can apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa, which costs 298 pounds (Rs 32,513).

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, applicants must:

Be an Indian citizen aged 18-30.

Hold a bachelor's degree or higher.

Have at least 2,530 pounds (Rs 2,76,037.42) in savings.

Not have dependent children under 18.

Not have previously held an IYPS or Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

Application Process

Enter the Ballot: Submit details, including passport information.

Submit details, including passport information. Selection Notification: Successful applicants will be chosen at random and notified via email within two weeks of the ballot closing.

Successful applicants will be chosen at random and notified via email within two weeks of the ballot closing. Visa Application: Selected candidates must apply within 90 days of receiving their invitation.

A total of 3,000 visas will be issued in 2025, with most allocated in the February ballot. The remaining slots will be available in a second ballot in July.

For more details and to enter the ballot, applicants must visit the official website.