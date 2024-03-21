Watch: Outgoing UK Envoy Alex Ellis' Best Moments In India

In the clip, Mr Ellis recounted his return to India after 36 years.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, recently shared a series of memorable experiences from his tenure in India through a farewell video shared on the official X account of the UK in India. In the clip, the British envoy reflected on his time spent in the country and also recounted his return to India after 36 years. He emphasised that his tenure was not just about diplomatic duties but also about embracing the Indian culture and making personal connections. He even narrated all the memorable, humorous instances and some moments of pride he felt during his stay in the country.

"Alex Ellis, naam toh suna he hoga (You must have heard the name)," the caption of the post read in Hindi. "The High Commissioner's digital diplomacy game has kept us entertained (and quite busy) over the past three years. As he wraps up his tenure in India, watch him relive some of his favourites?" it added.

Watch the video below:

Alex Ellis, नाम तो सुना होगा? 😉



The High Commissioner's digital diplomacy game has kept us entertained (and quite busy) over the past three years. As he wraps up his tenure in India, watch him relive some of his favourites? pic.twitter.com/1XBAbm48nj — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) March 20, 2024

In the clip, Mr Ellis expressed his fondness for classic Hindi cinema. He revealed that films 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Sholay' are his favourite movies. He also shared his attempts at singing songs by the legendary Kishore Kumar.

Mr Ellis shared his excitement about meeting Indian cricket icons Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid. "What a star, he taught me a little Kanadda as well," he mentioned while talking about Dravid.

The British envoy went on to share an "oops" moment during UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to India for the G20 summit. He recalled how he handled a wardrobe malfunction - a rip in his trousers - with grace and professionalism.

Also Read | Polish Tree, Nicknamed 'Heart Of The Garden', Wins Tree Of The Year

Further, Mr Ellis expressed his love for Indian food. "Great food, one of the ways India expresses its diversity is food," he said in the clip. "I loved communicating with people here. I thank you to everyone. It is such a rich thing be a part of this country," he concluded.

The video was shared on X just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 30,000 views.

"Absolutely! Congratulations on your remarkable leadership in India, @AlexWEllis! Your efforts in strengthening UK-India friendship have been truly commendable. It was a pleasure to have met you and shared wonderful experiences exploring the heritage and culture of Gujarat together. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours! Looking forward to meeting you again in India or in the UK!" wrote one user. "Awesome Alex as usual.. Try singing some Kishore kumar beats!!!" commented another.