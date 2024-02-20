UK Offers 3,000 Visas To Indian Professionals Through Ballot System

Applicants with a bachelor's degree or a higher education certificate are eligible for the ballot.

The United Kingdom has opened its doorway to Indian citizens wanting to settle, work, or study in the country for two years. The British High Commission in India released a statement announcing a new ballot system under the India Young Professionals Scheme.

Under the scheme, UK will provide 3,000 visas to Indian natives aged between 18-30. They will be granted permission to pursue their careers on European soil. The ballot window will open on February 20 at 2:30 pm India Standard Time (IST) to February 22 at 2:30 pm IST.

“The first ballot of the India Young Professionals Scheme opens in less than 24 hours! If you're an Indian graduate who wants to live, work, or study in the UK for up to 2 years, you can enter the ballot for a chance to apply for a visa,” read the official announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Eligibility

Applicants with a bachelor's degree or a higher education certificate are eligible for the ballot.

As per the guidelines on the UK Government website, candidates need to provide their personal details: name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of the passport, phone number and email address

Having monetary savings of at least GBP 2,530 along with not having any dependent children under the age of 18 are additional requirements for application.

For Successful Entries

The ballot's successful submissions will be chosen randomly. Within two weeks of the poll closing, the results will be emailed to the applicants. The deadline for applying for the visa is up to 90 days from the date of the email. Applicants must submit their biometrics and pay the visa application fee, which includes the immigration health surcharge. Only then will the aspirants be considered for the visa. Post the visa application, Indian professionals must travel to the UK within six months. The visa will cost 298 pounds (₹ 31,110).

Established in May 2021, the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership involves the Young Professionals Scheme. This agreement highlights the United Kingdom's and India's commitment to improving immigration laws and strengthening their joint efforts to combat immigration infractions.