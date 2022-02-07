Hema Malini Shades Leader Who Said 'Don't Want To Be Hema Malini'

It is difficult to be Hema Malini, the actor said.

BJP MP Hema Malini had a sharp comeback for rival politician Jayant Chaudhary, who had recently used her name while targeting the ruling party at a public rally ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election.

Responding to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader's "I don't want to be Hema Malini" comment, the Mathura MP and veteran Bollywood actor agreed: "Obviously, he cannot!"

It is difficult to be Hema Malini, she said, even referring to the title of one of her most popular movies, Dream Girl.

"Hema Malini banna mushkil hai... it is very difficult... I have worked so hard to become this Dream Girl... You think Jayant Chaudhary can become Hema Malini? Sahi bola (He is right)," Hema Malini said.

Jayant Chaudhary has teamed up with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to challenge Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP in the state polls starting Thursday. In the 2017 election, the RLD won one seat in Mathura, from where Hema Malini is the Lok Sabha MP.

Mr Chaudhary has been criticised for his comments dragging in the BJP MP while accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to persuade one of his party leaders to switch sides. The RLD leader has himself snubbed many overtures from the BJP.

"I don't know what all they keep saying about me...Not that they have any love or feeling for me. I tell them -- 'What will you get by appeasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini? What will you do for the people? What have you done for the families of the seven farmers? Why is Ajay Mishra Teni still a minister?" the RLD leader had said.

After a backlash over the comment, Mr Chaudhary later said he had never meant to deride Hema Malini.

Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases and the results will be announced on March 10.