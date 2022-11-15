Help Found Dead At Gurugram Employer's Home: Family, Local Maids Say Murder

An FIR was registered against over 100 people, including the family members and relatives. (file)

A day after a house help was found dead in Sector 46 here, her relatives and local maids protested outside her employer's house, created a ruckus at a police station alleging an "unfair probe", and briefly blocked traffic, following which over 100 of them were charged with police cases. Police said some protesters were also detained and later let go with a warning.

The 17-year-old girl was found dead on Monday at the house in Sector 46, just four days after she started working as a domestic help there, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, though no suicide note was found.

Irate family members and maids working in the locality alleged on Tuesday that she was murdered. Her aunt Mamata said the minor girl started working in the house from November 10 as a full-time help. She said they received information about her death on Monday afternoon.

"When we reached the spot along with other relatives, her body was kept on the floor. There was a noose around her neck. She was murdered and police are not taking fair action," she said.

Police said angry family members and maids protested outside the building in sector 46 and tried to create a ruckus at the police station, and also blocked the road.

"Traffic was also affected for about 20 minutes. The police somehow managed to pacify them and handed over the body to the family after the postmortem by a medical board in the evening," a police officer said.

An FIR was registered against over 100 people including the family members and relatives of the girl at Sector 50 police station under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage), 283 (obstruction of public way).

"The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the postmortem," said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Sector 50 police station.

While talking about the case, Inspector Kumar had said on Monday, "Prima facie it seems a suicide. No suicide note has been found from the spot. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken as per the statement of the family."

