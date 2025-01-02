"Help, Father's Hitting Our Mother": Boys, 3 And 5, Beg Cops To Intervene

A three-year-old boy and his brother, 5, walked into a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday and, between sobs, urged the cops to act against their father for frequently thrashing their mother.

Pilokhari outpost in-charge Rahul Yadav said the cops calmed the children down by offering them toffees and biscuits and then asked them to share details.

"The children said they live in Shyam Nagar. They said their father's name is Ejaz and mother's name is Nisha. They said their parents would frequently fight and that Ejaz would hit Nisha each time she raised her voice," Mr Yadav said.

The children told the cops that when Ejaz hit Nisha again on Tuesday, they did not know where to turn and decided to approach the police.

Mr Yadav said he sent two constables to the house with the children to verify the allegations against Ejaz.

"The constables spoke to their parents and neighbours. The neighbours said the couple would fight often and Ejaz would thrash Nisha each time she threatened to go to the cops. Nisha had reportedly told her children that only the police can save her from her husband," Mr Yadav said.

After verifying the children's claims, the constables counselled the couple. They also warned Ejaz of legal consequences if a fresh complaint was raised against him in the future, Mr Yadav said

