"Heading Down Path Of Destruction": Tamil Nadu Congress MP's Warning For Party

The Congress – on paper the main opposition party and the BJP's biggest rival – continues to lurch from crisis to another ahead of a series of high-profile Assembly elections this year, including one in Tamil Nadu, the source of the latest contretemps.

Karur Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani posted a scathing takedown of a faction (no names were offered) within the party that is "lying in wait, ready to exploit any opportunity to incite public sentiments, seize power, and bury the social justice, and development policies of this land".

Referring to "unchecked internal conflicts", she said, "Without steadfastly advancing principled politics… speaking about people's issues… and merely engaging in petty factional squabbles, Tamil Nadu Congress is heading down the path of destruction for the selfish gains of a few."

"The events unfolding in the Tamil Nadu Congress are a source of profound concern. Efforts to dilute policy stances and political actions are causing immense pain. Day after day the Tamil Nadu Congress finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons…" she lamented.

"Everyone must remember the identity and respect the Congress holds in Tamil Nadu stem from the love and reverence of the Tamil people for the legacy safeguarded by Perunthalaivar Kamarajar and the sacrifices of the Nehru-Gandhi family," Jothimani said, warning the party's state unit that it is "veering onto a path directly opposed to Rahul Gandhi's selfless, policy-driven, fearless politics". "We can't betray his tireless hard work and unparalleled sacrifices."

Jothimani's sharp criticism followed a row over Praveen Chakravarthy, the party's data wing chief, unfavourably comparing Tamil Nadu's debt levels to that of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Chakravarthy's post, in turn, was in response to a comment by DMK MP Kanimozhi praising her party for having "transformed Tamil Nadu into an advanced (and) developed state".

Jothimani had called it an "unfair" comparison, pointing out Tamil Nadu is "one of the top states in education, healthcare, industrial investment, social justice, urban infrastructure, and effective welfare delivery (while) UP struggles on most human development indicators…"

And the party's state unit boss submitted strong criticism of Chakravarthy's remark, telling reporters in Chennai, "We won't allow anyone within to echo the voice of the BJP or RSS. I want to clarify that Chakravarty's statements do not represent the voice of the Congress".

Meanwhile, the X post – hailed, of course, by the BJP – was obviously not received kindly by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, with whom the Congress expects to fight next year's election.

But the real story was in the Congress' sharp reaction to the DMK and its Tamil allies' reply, specifically in Manickam Tagore's dismissive X post – widely seen as brushing off concerns.

"When did alliance partners start dictating to the Congress how it should handle its internal matters? Would these parties accept such public pronouncements on their own affairs?"

The apparent bickering prompted another BJP jibe, this time from party spokesperson CR Kesavan, who proclaimed a breakdown of Congress-DMK ties.

"The DMK-Congress INDI alliance in Tamil Nadu is a completely divided house which is imploding by the day and heading to a dismal defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls."

The Congress and the DMK have been allies for a long time (certainly by the volatile standards of coalition politics in India) but that relationship is now coming under pressure, not least from the former party as it tries to negotiate a greater number of seats to contest in the 2026 poll.