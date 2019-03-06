Heavy Shelling, Firing By Pak Along Line of Control In Jammu's Rajouri

Heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani troops are being reported along the Line of Control (LOC) in the border town of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the third case of the violation of ceasefire in the day, defence officials said.

Authorities said that at around 10:30 am, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling with artillery or heavy arms and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri, around 159 km from Jammu city.

All schools and other educational institutions within 5 km distance from the LoC in Rajouri and Pooch districts are closed.

The Indian Army is firing in retaliation, the army said.

This the second round of exchange of fire between the two countries in 12 hours. Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district till 4:30 this morning, the the Defence Ministry said.

Heavy fire exchanges took place Rajouri's Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Tuesday too. A soldier was injured in the Rajouri firing.

(With inputs from IANS)