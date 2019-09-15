Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely to occur at isolated places in some states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that some places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Meghalaya will also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Gujarat Region," will also receive rainfall, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, it said.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas.

