Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Today, Predicts Weather Office

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana and Maharashtra today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south Konkan and Goa.

In its bulletin, the IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in south Gujarat, Marathawada, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, it said.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are expected to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea. Squally weather will prevail on and off Maharashtra coast.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

