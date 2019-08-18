Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Himachal Pradesh, Several Roads Blocked

The landslides disrupted road traffic in Himachal Pradesh, leaving several people stranded.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday night triggered landslides at several places in Himachal Pradesh, blocking a large number of roads.

On Sunday morning, NH-5 was blocked for few hours in Kinnaur district. The landslide disrupted road traffic and caused a heavy jam. Besides, NH-3 between Manali and Kullu was also partially damaged due to the landslide in the morning.

Light and medium vehicles, which include tempos were able to move at slow speed while heavy vehicles had to wait for the debris to be cleared to move on the road.

The weather office has forecast heavy rain for Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. Chamba, Shimla, Dharamsala, Solan and Nahan are likely to receive light rains accompanied by a thunderstorm.

