Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh, Blocks Border Road Officials said it will take three days to reopen the road between Sesa and Tipi in Arunachal Pradesh after the landslide

Arunachal landslide: The area has been seeing heavy rain for past few days (File) Guwahati: Landslides triggered by heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have blocked an important road at three places near the border with China, local officials have said.



Officials said it will take three days to reopen the road between Sesa and Tipi, some 260 kilometres from state capital Itanagar.



The area has been seeing heavy rain for the past few days, local legislator Kumsi Sidisow said.



On Friday evening, tourists and stranded vehicles were moved out from the landslide-prone area. Power was cut at the affected area on Friday evening, putting residents and tourists under strain. Though power was restored at night, the blackout returned today morning.



Phone connectivity was also patchy in West Kameng district.



Heavy rain in neighbouring Assam has flooded villages and displaced thousands of people. The Central Water Commission has warned the Assam State Disaster Management Authority over the release of water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan on Friday after continuous rainfall.



A disaster relief officer said water released from Kurichu dam flows into Beki river, and if more water is released, then the water level in Bongaigaon district will go up.



Although the situation improved marginally in Tripura and Mizoram since Friday, one person died in Manipur from flood-related incidents.



On June 15, the flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically with nearly four lakh people affected across seven districts of the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority or ASDMA said 3.87 lakh people have been affected in Hojai, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts in the first wave of floods to have hit the state this year.



