Heavy Rain Predicted In Himachal Next Week, Yellow Warning Issued

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings. (File photo)

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' weather warning in Himachal Pradesh after it predicted heavy rain in the hilly state next week. Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

The Shimla Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in plains, low and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh on July 24, an official said.

He said monsoon rains are predicted till July 26.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Till Saturday, Mashobra in Shimla district has received the highest 26 mm rain followed by Rohru (21 mm) , Kotkhai (15 mm), Sujanpur Tihra (12 mm), Karsog (10 mm), Dharamshala (7 mm), Shimla and Manali 6 mm each, Nahan (5 mm) and Kufri (4 mm), the weatherman said.

The highest temperature in Himachal Pradesh was recorded in Kangra at 33.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was recorded in Keylong administrative centre at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

