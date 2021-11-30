Heavy Rain Likely In Mumbai Tomorrow, Cyclonic Storm In Odisha, Andhra

Mumbai is likely to see heavy rain on Wednesday (File)

The weather office has forecast heavy rain in northern Gujarat and north and north-west Maharashtra tomorrow. Palghar, Thane and Mumbai could be the worst hit, according to the forecast. A cyclonic storm may also hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Saturday morning.

A low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea may develop in the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around Friday, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said in a weather bulletin today.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic storm that may hit Andhra Pradesh coast and Odisha is likely to move west-northwest and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday, the IMD said.

The IMD forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls" at isolated places over coastal Odisha and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely that the north-eastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5-6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeast-ward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period," the IMD said.

Heavy rain in Mumbai usually leads to big traffic jam and often disrupts local train services.